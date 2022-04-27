Telecom Shareholders' Fight Must Be Arbitrated, Court Hears

By Caroline Simson (April 27, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A dispute between shareholders in a Latin American telecommunications tower operator over the Miami law firm Gelber Schachter & Greenberg PA's representation of the company in an ongoing arbitration over an alleged corporate coup must be resolved in that forum, a Florida federal court heard Tuesday. The minority shareholders in Continental Towers LATAM Holdings Ltd., along with attorney Adam M. Schachter and his firm argued in their brief that the litigation initiated in March by the tower operator's majority shareholders falls under an arbitration provision in the shareholders' agreement they all signed in 2015. The majority shareholders — Terra Towers Corp. and TBS...

