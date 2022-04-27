Wyo. Class Can Take On Anadarko In Drilling Gatekeeping Suit

By Morgan Conley (April 27, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming federal court said it will certify a class of landowners accusing Anadarko Petroleum Corp. of violating federal antitrust law by using its market power to gatekeep the development of oil and gas across the southern portion of the Equality State. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal largely granted a group of Wyoming landowners' renewed request for class certification in their claim that Anadarko, a unit of the Occidental Petroleum Corp., violated the Sherman Antitrust Act by allegedly orchestrating a scheme to block and control oil and gas development. The judge said a separate order defining...

