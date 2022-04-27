Teligent Gets Ch. 11 Disclosure, Voting Plans OK'd In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (April 27, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt pharmaceutical venture Teligent Inc. secured bankruptcy court approval in Delaware Wednesday for its Chapter 11 disclosure statement and confirmation schedule, after a judge stressed a need for greater clarity in identifying liability releases and notifying those giving or getting them. "I'm concerned that a trial judge in Missouri, five years from now, might be asked to walk through exactly this," Judge Brendan L. Shannon said of the disclosure's release wording during a videoconference hearing. "The challenge of the language, the way the state of the art has developed, is significant. Releases, released parties, related parties, all of that is challenging."...

