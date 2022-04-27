New York Attys Accused Of Abusing Trust, Collecting $1.3M

By Kevin Penton (April 27, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Two New York attorneys unlawfully paid themselves and their firm more than $1.3 million from a trust a client hired them to create before she died, a complaint in New York state court says. According to the complaint, filed Tuesday in New York Supreme Court in Nassau County, attorneys Paul P. Marchese and Robin S. Maynard face claims of unauthorized compensation and breach of fiduciary duty after they abused their positions to redirect toward themselves and their firm — currently known as Marchese & Maynard LLP — money that the Harold & Helen Gottlieb Foundation should have used for education and cultural activities....

