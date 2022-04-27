Car Shippers Can't Appeal £150M Cartel Class Action

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 27, 2022, 7:11 PM BST) -- An antitrust tribunal rejected a bid on Wednesday from a group of car carriers accused of price-fixing to upend a £150 million ($190 million) class action from motorists who say they overpaid for delivery charges, refusing to let them appeal the class status in the case. The Competition Appeal Tribunal dismissed applications from 10 car carriers, including Nissan Motor Car Carrier Co. and subsidiaries of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, to appeal the tribunal's decision to greenlight a collective claim brought by consumer rights champion Mark McLaren on behalf millions of motorists who allegedly paid delivery charges that were artificially high as a result of...

