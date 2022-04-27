Consumers Reach $500M Deal With Tribal Lending Cos.

By Katryna Perera (April 27, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A class of consumers has asked a Virginia federal judge for the first green light on a $500 million settlement reached in their case, which alleged online lending companies formed by the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake, a federally recognized Native American tribe, charged usurious interest rates on loans. A motion for preliminary approval of the settlement was filed in Virginia federal court on Monday by a class of consumers who reside within the U.S. and executed loan agreements with four tribal lending entities. According to the motion, tribal officials estimate, based on tribal records, that the class consists of approximately 550,000...

