Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Consumers Reach $500M Deal With Tribal Lending Cos.

By Katryna Perera (April 27, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A class of consumers has asked a Virginia federal judge for the first green light on a $500 million settlement reached in their case, which alleged online lending companies formed by the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake, a federally recognized Native American tribe, charged usurious interest rates on loans.

A motion for preliminary approval of the settlement was filed in Virginia federal court on Monday by a class of consumers who reside within the U.S. and executed loan agreements with four tribal lending entities.

According to the motion, tribal officials estimate, based on tribal records, that the class consists of approximately 550,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!