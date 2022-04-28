2nd Circ. Turns Down Convention Against Torture Relief Claim

By Rae Ann Varona (April 28, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday ruled that it lacked the jurisdiction to review an Indian man's deportation, saying a recent immigration judge's denial of his application for relief, under the United Nations Convention Against Torture, was not a "final order" that triggers the 30 days available for appellate court review. A three-judge panel said that while Paresh Kumar Bhaktibhai-Patel's bid to stay in the U.S. came within 30 days of being denied by an immigration judge, the judge's determination was not considered a "final order" under immigration law, as the decision itself did not order deportation or "conclude" that he was...

