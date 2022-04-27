Attys Seek $4.3M In Fees For 13-Year Trade Secrets Suit

By Andrew Karpan (April 27, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for an Austrian-owned electronics company have asked a Texas federal judge to allow them to collect over $4.3 million in fees from losing party Renesas Electronics at what could be the end of a decadelong trade secrets saga, if the now-$48 million case doesn't head to a jury for a third time. The fee bid came Tuesday from the Dallas law firm that has continuously represented Texas Advanced Optoelectronic Solutions Inc. since its initial 2008 lawsuit against a California rival chipmaker named Intersil. In the time since, Texas Advanced was sold to austriamicrosystems AG and renamed AMS Sensors USA Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS