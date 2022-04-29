Chancery Denies AI Biz Founder's Claim For Legal Fee

By Jeff Montgomery (April 29, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- An artificial intelligence company founder who settled a $2 million Delaware Chancery Court dispute with an investor has lost his bid to count the settlement as a win in his battle to get the company to pay his legal fee after a vice chancellor ruled the founder gave up too much to claim a fee award reserved for cases that don't end in settlements. In a 12-page decision released Thursday, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III found that Augustin Huret, the French founder of MondoBrain Inc., was ineligible for indemnification for his expenses in connection with a suit filed by investor and...

