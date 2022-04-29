Meta, Lincoln Financial Legal Chiefs Named To MCCA Board

By Michele Gorman (April 28, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Meta's chief legal officer, a former Trump-nominated U.S. Department of State lawyer, is among three new board members at the Minority Corporate Counsel Association, the organization that champions diversity in the law profession said Wednesday. Jennifer Newstead of Meta, along with Craig Beazer, executive vice president and general counsel at Lincoln Financial Group, and Laurence Midler, executive vice president, general counsel and chief risk officer at real estate heavyweight CBRE Group Inc., join 14 board members from other high-profile companies including Tyson Foods Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. MCCA President and CEO Jean Lee commended the three new members for advocating for...

