'Remain In Mexico' Case May Curb Courts' Injunctive Power

By Mike LaSusa (April 27, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming ruling in a case over the Biden administration's move to end the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy may deal a broader blow to federal courts' ability to control the White House's immigration agenda. During oral arguments on Monday, the justices appeared hesitant to back lower court rulings that barred President Joe Biden from ending Remain in Mexico, a Trump-era program formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed. The justices could resolve the case by ruling that a Texas federal court overstepped its authority by issuing...

