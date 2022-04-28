Chancery Keeps Alive Universal Health Stock Options Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 28, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Universal Health Services Inc. stockholder who claimed that directors on a compensation committee took advantage of a pandemic stock price drop to unfairly grant options to the company's officers and directors may continue with a portion of her lawsuit, a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor ruled. In a memorandum opinion filed Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said some of the allegations in stockholder Robin Knight's derivative complaint had raised enough questions about the March 2020 stock option awards to survive a motion to dismiss. The stockholder "has cleared the low hurdle of pleading sufficient facts to make it plausible...

