Okla. Tribe Seeks Relief For Loss Of 2.6M Acres In Illinois

By Caleb Symons (April 28, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Miami Nation of Oklahoma is seeking compensation for more than 2.6 million acres in eastern Illinois it says were taken from the tribe nearly two centuries ago, in violation of an 1805 federal treaty, after unsuccessfully trying to reclaim that land. In testimony before a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Wednesday, Miami Nation Chief Douglas G. Lankford said allowing the tribe to pursue financial relief for its loss is a "common-sense, mutually beneficial solution" that is backed by private landowners in Illinois. Lankford urged lawmakers to pass legislation that would authorize the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to hear...

