Energy Groups Ask Court To Revive $500M Power Line Project

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 27, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Energy industry trade groups on Wednesday asked the Seventh Circuit to overturn a Wisconsin federal judge's ruling that a nearly $500 million Midwest transmission line can't cross a wildlife refuge through a land swap arrangement. Edison Electric Institute and the Energy and Wildlife Action Coalition told the appeals court that U.S. District Judge William M. Conley was wrong to have found in March that the environmental review for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project was lacking. The groups said the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities Service's approval of the refuge crossing was backed up by reliable analyses. "The Rural Utilities Service reasonably...

