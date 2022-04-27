Trio Of Calif. Suits Fight Federal Logging Project Decisions

By Morgan Conley (April 27, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Patagonia's holding company, six environmental groups and two municipalities on Wednesday asked a California federal court to vacate federal authorizations for a Los Padres National Forest logging project, arguing that a technicality that allows certain projects to bypass environmental review was wrongfully applied. In three separate complaints, the project challengers told the court that the U.S. Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by approving the Reyes Peak Forest Health and Fuels Reduction Project without conducting a needed environmental review. One suit was brought by the holding company for the apparel company, Patagonia Works, alongside Los Padres ForestWatch, Keep Sespe...

