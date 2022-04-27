Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trio Of Calif. Suits Fight Federal Logging Project Decisions

By Morgan Conley (April 27, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Patagonia's holding company, six environmental groups and two municipalities on Wednesday asked a California federal court to vacate federal authorizations for a Los Padres National Forest logging project, arguing that a technicality that allows certain projects to bypass environmental review was wrongfully applied.

In three separate complaints, the project challengers told the court that the U.S. Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by approving the Reyes Peak Forest Health and Fuels Reduction Project without conducting a needed environmental review.

One suit was brought by the holding company for the apparel company, Patagonia Works, alongside Los Padres ForestWatch, Keep Sespe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!