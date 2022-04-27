AI Software Co. Hits Lumen With $6M Trade Secrets Suit

By Tiffany Hu (April 27, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Lumen Technologies subsidiary was hit on Tuesday with a $6 million trade secrets suit alleging that it failed to pay a Texas-based AI software company for software and services provided even though it "undoubtedly accepted and enjoyed the full benefits" of the technology. In a new complaint filed in Colorado federal court, Dataken Inc. claimed that it entered into a licensing agreement with Louisiana-based Lumens Technologies Service Group LLC in June 2020 to provide software, cloud hosting and related services for compensation. Although Dataken completed the work required for two statements of work of the agreement, Lumen began to "significantly...

