Sprint To Pay LA $6M In Wireless Contract Services Fight

By Gina Kim (April 28, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The city of Los Angeles and Sprint ended a decadelong contract breach dispute that had accused the telecom giant of failing to provide rate plan optimization reports and low-cost services, after a California federal judge Wednesday signed off on a $6 million deal. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley approved the parties' stipulated settlement approval and dismissal order submitted to the court Wednesday, closing out the 9-year-old litigation commenced in Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2013 by relator Richard Knudsen against Sprint over contracts the company entered into with the city between 2006 and 2012. Sprint and fellow carriers Verizon and...

