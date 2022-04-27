6th Circ. Won't Boot Cintas ERISA Suit To Arbitration

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 27, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit rejected Cintas Corp.'s effort to force into arbitration a proposed class action from workers who said the uniform and business supply company mishandled their retirement savings, ruling Wednesday that individual employees hadn't signed away their right to seek plan-wide relief. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed an Ohio federal court's holding that while the workers had each signed employment agreements that contained arbitration provisions, those didn't apply to Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims made on behalf of the entire plan. "The weight of authority and the nature of § 502(a)(2) claims suggest that these claims belong to...

