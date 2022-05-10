Swiss Software Co. Fights To Block IBM's Stolen Tech Suit

By Silvia Martelli (May 10, 2022, 6:42 PM BST) -- A Swiss software company has asked a London court to stop IBM's U.S. lawsuit accusing it of ripping off the tech giant's mainframe software using a shell company to license the products from its U.K. arm. Lzlabs GmbH and its subsdiaries Lzlabs Ltd. and Winsopia Ltd. asked the High Court for an anti-suit injunction against a March claim brought in Texas federal court by International Business Machines Corporation for alleged unauthorized use of its software, according to a newly public Part 20 claim filed Thursday. The claim pulls IBM's U.S. business into the lawsuit lodged by its British arm. IBM sued...

