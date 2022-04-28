Zurich Tells 11th Circ. Restaurants' Virus Losses Not Covered

By Morgan Conley (April 28, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Zurich defended its victory in a dispute with a Florida-based restaurant group over coverage for pandemic-related losses to the Eleventh Circuit, arguing there is no question that the virus and subsequent government restrictions weren't a "direct physical loss" that would trigger the policy at issue. Zurich American Insurance Co. asked the 11th Circuit to uphold its COVID-19 coverage win against Tavistock Restaurants Group LLC over the pandemic-related losses of its burrito chain, Freebirds. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Zurich American Insurance Co. urged the circuit court in its opening brief Wednesday to affirm U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron's judgment in its favor,...

