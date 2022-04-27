NJ Judge Regrets Revealing His Ignorance Of Family Law

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 27, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state civil court judge facing ethics charges for repeatedly professing ignorance of family law during a temporary assignment last year expressed regrets Wednesday for comments he says were an attempt to be transparent about his background. In an answer to the complaint by the Garden State's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, Camden County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Kassel admitted he failed the litigants, attorneys and judiciary by revealing his shortfalls in an unfamiliar legal area, marring an otherwise clean disciplinary record as a judge and in private practice. The committee's complaint targeted 16 separate occasions, including one...

