Dealers Ask Justices To Take On German Car Antitrust MDL

By Bryan Koenig (April 28, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. car dealerships want the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the Ninth Circuit's refusal to revive antitrust allegations that German auto manufacturers conspired to control diesel emissions system specifications, arguing that the appellate court pushed pleading standard requirements into dramatic new territory. According to the certiorari petition, the Ninth Circuit and the district court it upheld took an improper standard — allowing courts to weigh different hypothetical explanations for conduct — "further than any court has before" when rejecting proposed class claims that Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG colluded to promote "clean diesel" emissions...

