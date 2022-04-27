Amgen Plans To Challenge Latest $7.1B Tax Bill From IRS

By Hailey Konnath (April 27, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service has notified Amgen that it owes $5.1 billion in back taxes plus $2 billion in penalties tied to its Puerto Rico subsidiary, the drugmaker disclosed Wednesday, adding that it plans to fight the bill in U.S. Tax Court. Amgen said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the IRS has proposed adjustments to its taxes for 2013-2015 "primarily related to the allocation of profits between certain of the company's entities in the United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico." The adjustments are on top of an existing $3.6 billion tax bill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS