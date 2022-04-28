Hedge Fund Priest Seeks New Trial After 'Trivial' SEC Win

By Chris Villani (April 28, 2022, 12:07 PM EDT) -- A Greek Orthodox priest found liable for making false statements about a pharmaceutical company has asked for a new trial, arguing that the mixed verdict merely gave the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a win on "trivial" claims while subjecting him to a possible industry ban. Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson, who is also an investment advisor, beat SEC claims in November that he violated the Investment Advisers Act by forwarding his critical reports about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. to investors in the hedge fund. The jury did find Lemelson liable for fraud, however, determining that he made untrue, material statements in three of the...

