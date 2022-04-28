Netflix Scores Win In 'Tiger King' Footage Copyright Fight

By Tiffany Hu (April 28, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Netflix was handed a victory in a copyright dispute over its use of certain footage in the hit documentary series "Tiger King" when an Oklahoma federal judge ruled that the videos taken by a former zoo employee did not belong to him. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti granted Netflix Inc. and Royal Goode Productions LLC's request for summary judgment in their favor, dismissing the lawsuit brought in 2020 by Timothy Sepi and his company Whyte Monkee Productions LLC. Sepi claimed that Netflix used several videos he took during his employment as a photographer at former...

