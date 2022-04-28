Composer's Febreze Jingle IP Suit Dismissed, For Now

By Gina Kim (April 28, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday dismissed, for now, a composer's copyright infringement suit against Procter & Gamble and several others for allegedly ripping off a song he wrote in the 1980s for their Febreze commercials, ruling that the composer didn't show how his song was copied. In a short, 7-page ruling tossing Cameron Cates' suit without prejudice, U.S. District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn ruled that Cates, who is representing himself in the case, didn't allege any direct or circumstantial evidence to show that defendants Jared Shlemovitz, Procter & Gamble, Grey Advertising and WPP Group actually copied his song —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS