Calif. Legislative Compromise To End Fight Over Med Mal Cap

By Y. Peter Kang (April 28, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Pending legislation widely expected to be approved will raise California's cap on pain-and-suffering damages in medical malpractice cases and end decades of fighting over the issue among trial attorneys, health care providers and the insurance industry. The groups announced Wednesday that the legislative compromise, Assembly Bill 35, will raise the state's cap on noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering from $250,000 to $350,000, with annual $40,000 increases for 10 years up to $750,000. After a decade, the cap will be raised annually by 2% to account for inflation. For wrongful death malpractice cases, the cap will be lifted to $500,000,...

