Prenatal Test Maker Faces Investor Suit Over False Positives

By Ryan Harroff (April 28, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology and women's health company Natera got hit with a proposed shareholder class action after a series of stock drops followed revelations that Natera's prenatal test for genetic disorders allegedly gives inaccurate results for certain conditions. John Harvey Schneider told a Texas federal court Wednesday that Natera Inc. and its executives misled its investors by repeatedly telling them its prenatal blood test Panorama was reliable. This was proven false, Schneider said, when a bombshell New York Times report from Jan. 1 revealed the test gave false positives for microdeletion disorders, conditions which delay a child's ability to speak and walk, more...

