KKR Plots $5.2B Deal For Hitachi's Third-Party Logistics Biz

By Benjamin Horney (April 28, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT) -- KKR intends to put forth a tender offer for Hitachi Transport System that values the logistics business at a total of about 670 billion yen ($5.2 billion), and Hitachi Ltd. is supporting the planned deal, the companies said Thursday. The tender offer from New York-based KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to be formally launched by late September, according to a statement from the private equity giant. Technically, the bid for Hitachi Transport System Ltd. will come from an entity called HTSK Co. Ltd., which is owned by KKR. Hitachi Transport provides third-party logistics across Japan, including for customers that work...

