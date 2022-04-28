Soccer Platform OneFootball Lands $300M Series D Round

By McCord Pagan (April 28, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Soccer streaming and fan platform OneFootball said Thursday it raised $300 million in a Series D funding round that included Liberty City Ventures, Animoca Brands and Dapper Labs, as the business works to fuel its growth and expand into the Web3 space. Berlin-based OneFootball said in a statement that proceeds from the round will also be used to support its new joint venture OneFootball Labs, which will use blockchain technology to help soccer clubs, leagues and players to release digital assets, along with expanding the company's over-the-top streaming portfolio. "OneFootball will take tens of millions of football supporters from Web2 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS