Insurer Says Yacht's Damage Is Taiwanese Builder's Fault

By Jennifer Mandato (May 3, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Aspen American Insurance Co. has sued a Taiwanese yacht builder in California federal court, seeking to recoup more than $300,000 it paid to cover damage the boat sustained in its transport from Taiwan to Washington state. When preparing the ship for transport, Ta Shing Yacht Building Co. Ltd. allegedly stored stanchions and ballast weights improperly, causing metal rods and weights to break free during transit and damage the ship's interior, according to the complaint The ship's designer, Pacific Asian Enterprises Inc., filed a claim under its marine insurance policy with Aspen for repairs to the damage that totaled about $324,000. Aspen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS