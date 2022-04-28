Facebook Wins Ax of Webpage Visitor Intent IP At PTAB

By Adam Lidgett (April 28, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has thrown out a host of claims in a USC IP Partnership patent on predicting the intent of webpage visitors, handing a win to Facebook after the social media giant convinced a Texas federal judge to invalidate the patent last year. In a pair of Wednesday decisions, a three-judge panel of the PTAB invalidated 17 claims in U.S. Patent No. 8,645,300, finding they were obvious. While USC IP had argued that the invention differed from earlier technology, the panel rejected that contention, finding that various pieces of prior art, including earlier issued patents, made the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS