Pa. Eatery's Virus Coverage Suit Should Be Nixed, Judge Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 28, 2022, 12:26 PM EDT) -- Citing a growing body of similar case law, a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday recommended the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a restaurant claiming its insurer owes it coverage for COVID-19 induced business losses. U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson held that the owners of Tamaqua restaurant La Dolce Casa's lawsuit against Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company should fail because its insurance policy does not cover losses related to the pandemic. "We join the rising tide of caselaw which has found that these losses are not encompassed by the terms of most commercial insurance policies," Judge Carlson said in his report...

