Big Banks Say 'Odd Lots' Judge Had No Conflict At Dismissal

By Jon Hill (April 28, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Big banks that were freed from a corporate bond-rigging suit by a judge who has since been replaced over a spousal stock ownership conflict have urged the judge's successor to let an appeal of the dismissed case play out in the Second Circuit rather than tee up a do-over. In a Wednesday brief, Bank of America and others asked Judge Valerie Caproni of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to table or toss the investor plaintiffs' request for a so-called indicative ruling in favor of vacating last year's dismissal of the case by her predecessor, U.S. District Judge Lewis...

