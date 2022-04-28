EPA Rejects Challenges To GHG Endangerment Finding

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 28, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it has rejected four petitions that asked it to reconsider its 2009 finding that certain greenhouse gases pose a danger to public health and the welfare of current and future generations. The Concerned Household Electricity Consumers Council, Competitive Enterprise Institute, FAIR Energy Foundation and Texas Public Policy Foundation told the EPA in petitions filed between 2017 and 2019 that its findings weren't solidly grounded in science or the law and should be overturned. But the EPA defended its findings and rejected the petitions. "EPA's analysis of the petitions concludes that the petitioners have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS