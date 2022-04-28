Venezuelan Creditor Moves Closer To Enforcing $246M Debt

By Caroline Simson (April 28, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A creditor owed some $246 million by Venezuela's state-owned oil company came closer to collecting the debt on Thursday after a judge in Delaware signaled his willingness to grant an attachment order over shares in Citgo's parent company, which is indirectly held by the debt-ridden country. U.S. Circuit Judge Leonard P. Stark granted in part Red Tree Investments LLC's request to issue a writ of attachment over PDV Holding Inc., a subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela S.A., which is the indirect parent of U.S. petroleum company Citgo, saying he will order the clerk of the court to do so once the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS