Schools, Libraries Oppose Changes To FCC Bid Process

By Christopher Cole (April 29, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A large group representing schools and libraries has urged the Federal Communications Commission to abandon planned changes to a competitive bidding process for securing government connectivity funds, saying the changes would discourage bidders. The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition, or SHLB, wants the agency to revisit proposed changes to the E-rate program, which allows learning institutions to apply for universal service support that can help pay for broadband. The program reimburses service providers for discounted services to schools and libraries. While the coalition said in April 27 comments that it supports the goal of the FCC rulemaking, which is to...

