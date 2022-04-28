SEC Hits Brazil Co. With Fraud Suit Over Deadly Dam Collapse

By Al Barbarino (April 28, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed Thursday that Brazilian mining giant Vale SA knew its Brumadinho dam was unsafe before it collapsed and killed 270 people, but instead made false disclosures to dupe authorities and investors into thinking it was. The publicly traded mining company, one of the world's largest iron ore producers, knew the dam didn't meet international safety standards and misled authorities about it for years prior to the January 2019 collapse of the dam, located in Brazil's Brumadinho municipality, the SEC said in its complaint. Beginning in 2016, Vale manipulated dam safety audits, obtained fraudulent stability certificates,...

