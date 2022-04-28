NJ Bank Founder Cops To Bogus Loan Charge

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 28, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The founder of a New Jersey bank has pled guilty to making false entries to defraud his own bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in connection with a $1.8 million loan he took out in another party's name in 2008. According to a plea agreement dated April 13 and filed Wednesday via zoom hearing, Mariner's Bank founder Fred Daibes changed his not guilty plea to guilty for one of the 14 counts against him in the government's October 2018 indictment. Prosecutors agreed to drop 13 additional charges — including six other charges concerning making false entries for a number of other...

