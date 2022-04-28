Ga. Utility Must Adhere To Water Overflow Permit Restrictions

By Clark Mindock (April 28, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court has rejected a water utility's attempt to challenge costly new restrictions in its sewer overflow system permit, though it did so after noting a fair level of discomfort with "mistakes" made by the state decades ago. Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Maureen C. Gottfried on Wednesday backed an administrative law judge's determination that the Georgia Environmental Protection Division was within its rights to implement changes to Columbus Water Works' combined sewer overflow system that could cost tens of millions of dollars. But Judge Gottfried said that there were "concerning" facts in the case including that the EPD...

