Fla. Justices Won't Let Plaintiff Show Billed Medical Expenses

By Carolina Bolado (April 28, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday declined to allow a plaintiff in a personal injury suit to present evidence of how much they were billed for past medical expenses rather than the actual amount Medicare paid, finding that a previous opinion regarding future Medicare expenses does not require allowing evidence of past medical expenses. In a 6-1 decision, the justices rejected the argument of plaintiff Elaine Dial, who said that the medical expenses she was billed for after she tripped and fell on an elevated sidewalk slab are relevant to the jury to determine the severity of her injuries. She argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS