Ontier Adds Seddons Disputes Lawyer In Expansion Push

By Ashish Sareen (May 18, 2022, 5:32 PM BST) -- Ontier LLP has bolstered its disputes practice in London with the hire of litigator and arbitration expert Aoife Keane, who joins as a partner from Seddons Law as it seeks to move into complex blockchain and digital asset litigation. Keane has handled a range of disputes, including international arbitration proceedings and competition claims in the U.K. Her more than 15 years of experience, which also includes stints at Hausfeld LLP and Bracewell (UK) LLP, boosts Ontier's efforts to bolster its ability to handle complex disputes, Ontier's London Managing Partner Derek Stinson said on Tuesday. "That's bang on with what we need,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS