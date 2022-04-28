UBS Improperly Disclosed Account Without US Ties, Suit Says

By Dylan Moroses (April 28, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A naturalized U.S. citizen and his wife in Israel sued UBS AG in New York federal court, claiming the bank wrongly flagged the woman's account to U.S. authorities as one belonging to a U.S. taxpayer. Jonathan Zuhovitzky, who shares Israeli citizenship with his wife, is a naturalized U.S. citizen and spent time in New York City, but his wife, Esther Zuhovitzky, is an Austrian citizen and shares no ties to the U.S. of her own, according to the civil complaint the couple filed Wednesday against the bank. UBS improperly recorded Esther's bank account as having ties to the U.S. and shared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS