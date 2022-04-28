Feds Push Back On Bid For $1.9M Fees In GMO Salmon Suit

By Mike Curley (April 28, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The federal government has opposed a motion from environmental groups seeking $1.9 million in attorney fees and costs in a suit alleging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrongly approved the first genetically modified salmon for human consumption, saying the "excessive" fees request follows a "narrow" suit victory. In an opposition brief filed Wednesday, the government said the groups, led by the Institute for Fisheries Resources, saw limited success and repeated losses in the suit, prevailing narrowly on only three of the 14 claims, including losing all claims under the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act. That limited success should in turn...

