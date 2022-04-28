Dems Plan Legislative Pressure On Oil Companies

By James Arkin (April 28, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Top Democratic leaders in Congress announced plans Thursday to push legislation targeting oil companies, accusing industry leaders of "profiteering" off the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising gas prices. The lawmakers did not unveil specific legislation, but said that proposals would give the Federal Trade Commission new tools to investigate price-gouging or market manipulation from oil companies. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to put the legislation up for a vote, although it could face a challenging path to gaining GOP support for passage in the evenly divided chamber. The announced push comes as Democrats eye efforts at reducing costs...

