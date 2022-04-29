Lockheed's $144M Aircraft Upgrade Claim Found Timely

By Rae Ann Varona (April 29, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. can proceed with its claim for $143.5 million for "over and above" work performed on U.S. Air Force aircraft after the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals rejected the government's contention that the claim was untimely. The contractor had filed its claim in October 2018 for allegedly "over and above," or O&A, work required to upgrade certain C-5 Galaxy aircraft under a 2007 Air Force contract. The government said Lockheed's claim was filed too late under a six-year statute of limitations, saying the contractor knew or should have known the basis of its claim when it sent...

