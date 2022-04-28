Targets Of Fake School Visa Sting Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Suit

By Dave Simpson (April 28, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Two targets of a visa sting run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement asked the Ninth Circuit to revive their attempts to regain their lawful immigration statuses that they say were revoked after they unwittingly enrolled in a fake university the agency set up as part of the operation. Vinay Yerrapareddypeddireddy and Anusha Ratikrindi urged the appellate court to reverse an Arizona federal judge's decision granting summary judgment to the government, arguing Wednesday that they have no other venue in which they can challenge ICE's determination. In November, U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza found that ICE's administrative record is "devoid"...

