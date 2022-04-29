Law360 (April 29, 2022, 11:15 AM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Telecommunications Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Telecommunications Editorial Advisory Board are: Lauren Coppola, Robins Kaplan LLP Lauren Coppola is a partner at Robins Kaplan LLP. An experienced commercial litigator practicing in telecommunications and complex commercial disputes, she advocates companies of all sizes. She makes it her top priority to deeply understand her client's business operations and develops strategies designed to achieve her client's unique business goals. Tara M. Corvo,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS