Marketer Says IMG Violated Agreement Over Real Madrid Ads

By Ronan Barnard (May 9, 2022, 2:50 PM BST) -- A sports marketer has told a court it doesn't owe IMG €2.6 million ($2.75 million) under a deal to sell ads for Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid, because the international talent company breached the agreement. Project 11 Ltd. told the High Court in an April 25 defense filing, which has just been made public, that International Management Group (UK) Ltd. "consistently failed" to address Real Madrid's own violations of a separate deal it had with the talent company. This meant the marketing firm shouldn't have to pay up in a lawsuit brought by IMG, it said. IMG and Real Madrid signed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS