New York City REIT Proxy Battle With Comrit Heats Up

By Charlie Innis (April 28, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- New York City REIT and minority stockholder Comrit Investments I LP traded blows in separate letters to shareholders this week, with both sides blasting the other over their respective nominees to the real estate investment trust's board of directors. Comrit, which holds a 2% stake, forwarded its letter on Wednesday, and NYC REIT shot off its letter Thursday; both moves come about a month before shareholders are scheduled to vote for who will fill a contested seat on the REIT's four-member board. Comrit's letter, written by managing partner Ziv Sapir, echoed claims it made in January, saying the REIT's current board...

